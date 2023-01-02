During 2022, Square Enix released several games of final fantasy. We had original games, re-releases, and much more. That same trend will continue in 2023, but now with even more prominent titles.

Yoshinori Kitaseproducer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, stated in a New Year’s message that a major announcement is coming up for the RPG series. But it is not about something transcendental, it seems that something huge is coming and the fans will surely appreciate it.

The producer said: “Happy New Year to all. FF XVI will be out this year, that means Yoshi-P (game producer) needs his support more than ever. Support him now that he is in the last phase”.

Source: Square Enix

“Besides! The development of the title I am producing, FFVII Rebirth, is picking up speed. I’m sure your imagination is trying to create a picture of how we will recreate the most iconic scenes and have more to share with you when the time comes..

“There’s also a Final Fantasy VII announcement coming up that I can’t say anything about yet. Rest assured that we are working hard to make 2022 an exciting year.”.

Confirmed Final Fantasy games for 2023

During 2023 we will see the guaranteed arrival of two sets of final fantasy, FFXVI and also ffvii rebirth. The first will be available on June 22while the second would arrive in the last quarter of the year.

Added to that, we will have the launch in physical format of the first 6 games in the series on PS4 and Nintendo Switchwith the detail that they will be available in physical format.

To this we must add that the possibility of a remaster of FF Tacticswhich is not yet confirmed, but we know of its existence through a leak by NVIDIA.

Fountain