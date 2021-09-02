Each month a new game from the veteran JRPG series will be added to the PlayStation Now catalog.

Yesterday we knew some details of the Tokyo Game Show conference of Square Enix in which fans dream of being able to have new information on Final Fantasy 16. But in the meantime, the Japanese have presented their release plan for many of the classic titles in the series land on the PlayStation subscription platform, PlayStation Now. The service has not stopped adding games to the catalog and lately some from Square-Enix itself have been added, such as Nier: Automata.

We will have a new Final Fantasy every month in the PS Now catalogBut we have known that the plans for the veteran JRPG franchise They go through the following months in which they will be incorporated a title per month starting with the legendary Final Fantasy VII this September 7th. This version of Final Fantasy VII is the original 97 adventure, not the recent remake. The next to arrive will be Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, for the October 5th.

There are some of the most important installments of the JRPG franchiseThe November 2 Final Fantasy IX will be the one that lands on the service, ending with the classics of the first PlayStation. Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster is coming on December 7th and now for him January 4, 2022, we will have Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, the revision of the title released for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, in which playable aspects and above all, audiovisuals were improved.

This is a great way to catch up on some of the great classics of the genre and the Final Fantasy saga in particular, a saga that continues to be imposing, both with the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in the single-player arena, and because of the success of its multiplayer title, Final Fantasy XIV, which has not stopped grow before the arrival of its next expansion, Endwalker.

More about: PlayStation Now and Final Fantasy.