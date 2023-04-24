Finally Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterthe collection of the first six titles of the famous JRPG series developed by Square Enix, is ready to land on consoles. The collection is available at Nintendo Switch And Playstation 4 and, as was easily imaginable for such a beloved franchise, at the time of pre-orders the physical version sold out completely.

Already at the opening of the reservations it seems it was clear that the stocks of the physical copy were unable to respond to the demand of gamers and today, with the game now on the market, many collectors are still looking for the most advantageous stratagem that allows them to grab a copy of the coveted collection.

Anyone who has managed to win a game card is well aware of how much Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is desired and now it is not difficult to see several scalpers relisting the copies they have so fortunately come into possession of at significantly higher prices.

At the moment it is in fact possible to find, resold by third parties, physical copies of the collection even at double the list price released by Square Enix but this does not seem to stop enthusiasts who, victims of passion, are willing to accept this compromise in order to get their hands on the latest release of the famous brand.