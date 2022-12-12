A group of fans final fantasy on Reddit they just made an exciting discovery. Since they found that the Pixel Remasters of the first six titles could make their way to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This after the appearance of its classification.

Through sites like Resetera and Reddit, the ESRB images began to be shared. This is the organization that classifies video games in the United States, who have already classified these titles. The funny thing is that they did it for its launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

With this revelation it’s almost a given that these Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be coming to the pair of consoles. However, it is not yet known when they will do so. Although the fact that they already have a classification could indicate that there is not much time left for their official announcement.

Those who want to relive these adventures on this pair of consoles should be aware of the Square Enix networks. Since it may be that on any of these days they give us a surprise announcement. Will they dare to play? Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on PS4 and Nintendo Switch?

What are Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters?

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are a collection of remasters of the franchise’s 2D games. These range from its first installment to the sixth. All relaunched with beautiful art that maintains the nostalgia of the bits but highlights the beauty of the settings.

These began to be released from July 2021. However, they only did so on cell phones and on PC through Steam. Now it seems that Square Enix will be encouraged to pass them to the consoles of Sony and Nintendo. Which could be a great move, considering the franchise fanbase these brands have. Have you already played any of these?

