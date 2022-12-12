Currently, remasters of Final Fantasy I-VI They are already available on PC. Since their release, fans have been wondering when these games will be coming to consoles, especially considering that much of the series’ catalog from the PS1 days onwards can be played on modern consoles with no problem. Okay, it looks like this is about to happen.

Recently, several records were discovered in the ESRB, the organization that is in charge of classifying games in the United States, where it is mentioned that Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official information from Square Enix.

Although details are scant, it is very likely that the six games that make up the Pixel Remaster collection will be available digitally on PS4 and Switch at some point in the coming weeks.. Although the visual style was a controversial section in its revelation, the opinions of these titles have been positive. Likewise, this is the only way to play these classics without spending a lot of money on remakes, remasters, or re-releases on classic consoles.

On related topics, final fantasy 16 It already has a release date. Similarly, this is the comparison of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion with the original.

Editor’s Note:

My opinion of the Pixel Remaster has changed. If these games come to consoles, I’ll be more than willing to not only play Final Fantasy IV and V, which I haven’t finished yet, but to have the entire collection on my Switch. I genuinely hope this happens in the next few weeks.

Via: ESRB