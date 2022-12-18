Today it was announced Final Fantasy Pixel remaster for PS4 and Switch, but that’s not all since it will have a physical edition for fans of the saga, but this version is not only limited to being the standard one, since it includes two vinyls, a pack of pins and the video games either on disc ps4 or cartridge switches. As for the digital format, you can choose to buy the all-in-one version, or also each game separately.

The collection includes the first six games in the franchise fully remastered, this with some quality of life improvements such as save points and also the speed of battles a little more agile. It will be an interesting way for new players to join the stellar saga of Square Enix.

It is worth mentioning that the edition only goes on sale at the company’s official store. The advantage is that the United States website also ships to some parts of Latam. The detail is the question of the shipping price and also the possible taxes to be paid.

It launches sometime in spring 2023.

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that Square Enix is ​​looking for a redemption for the collection, since many didn’t like the PC and Mobile versions, we’ll see how it goes in the spring when it comes out.