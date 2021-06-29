Announced during the live broadcast SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS during the’E3 2021 all in digital, the series of games belonging to the line FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER will begin the release from the month of July.

This line, as revealed in the announcement news, aims to release on PC and devices iOS is Android the first six chapters of the series FINAL FANTASY in an improved version, with the pixel art of the characters completely renewed by the artist Kazuko Shibuya of SQUARE ENIX, who has been working on the popular RPG series since the very first game.

To support the announcement, the company had also released an interesting video in which the creator of the series was also present Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker), the composer Nobuo Uematsu (Dog Ear Records), is Yoshinori Kitase, which told some background related to the development of the series FINAL FANTASY. Unfortunately the video has been removed, but below you can see a video presentation of this upcoming line of games:

