Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, previously only available on PC and mobile platforms, is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023. The Pixel Remaster series faithfully reproduces the first six games in the series, with new modern display options. Digital versions of all six titles in the series can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Available in limited quantities, a 35th Anniversary version of Final Fantasy will also be released, available in a limited run only on the Square Enix store. The limited edition includes a collector’s case, a bonus lenticular cover for the game pack, a 2-disc rearranged game music vinyl record set with exclusive artwork by Kazuko Shibuya, an art book, and a set of eight pixel art style figurines.