Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has totaled so far sales for over two million copies between PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android: Square Enix officially announced it, confirming the great success of the remastered collection.

Available from last April 19 on PS4 and Switch, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was released on PC, iOS and Android in an episodic manner starting from July 2021, thus covering first six chapters of the famous franchise.

This is a very interesting result, all the more so due to the fact that the Pixel Remaster collection is sold for an important sum, €74.99, due to the work of update made by the developers regarding the original graphics and soundtrack, remastered.

Not only that: for the Pixel Remaster the interface has also been refined, making it more modern, and a large number of interesting extras have been added for the historical fans of Final Fantasy, including an image gallery and a music player.