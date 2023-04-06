













Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster reveals its release date

Now, so that no one forgets when it comes out Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Square Enix released a new trailer for this collection that has a release date of April 19, 2023.

It is worth remembering that this collection of games includes a new font for the texts – because several complained about it in the original versions -. You can also choose between the original music or the new one, which is also just as good.

Also, you have the option to choose whether or not you want to have random encounters with the monsters like in the classic games.

The six-game collection will be available digitally with individual purchases or as a complete collection from the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop.

Starting today, users can pre-order the digital version of this collection on Nintendo Switch. Players who purchase the aforementioned platform version before May 25, 2023 will receive two wallpapers based on their individual purchases. Those who purchase the entire collection of will receive 12 themed wallpapers.

Players who purchase the digital edition of these games on PlayStation 4 between April 19, 2023 and May 25, 2023 will receive a Theme and Avatar based on their individual purchase(s) of the collection. Users who purchase the complete Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will receive all of the Themes and Avatars that are included with the individual games.

If you want the physical version of the game, you will have to go to the direct Square Enix store.