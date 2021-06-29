It will be for the unusual choice in terms of platforms, but we cannot deny that the project Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster knew how to cause a sensation: now we also know when the chapters should come out, although the premature reveal is the result of a error undeclared by Square-Enix.

The classic era of the series consists of individual re-editions for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V is Final Fantasy VI. The pixel art of each character has been revised and corrected by Kazuko Shibuya, lies behind the sprites of the series since its inception before glorious transition to 3D.

However, we most likely shouldn’t have known by now when the various chapters of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, as the related presentation ended up online by mistake. The video has now been removed, but it’s too late: we know that nothing on the web is ever lost forever.

The various games of the saga, starting from the trilogy for the NES and arriving at the three sequels released on SNES, await us over the next month. Starting from July, in fact, we will see some of the most famous RPGs of the 8 and 16-bit era return to the only known platforms so far: PC, iOS ed Android.

The removed video was a thirty-minute discussion with three guests of honor. Besides the presenters Kenichi Maeyamada and Chiaki Matsuzawa, in fact, the creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, the composer of the series, Nobuo Uematsu, and the producer of the franchise, Yoshinori Kitase.

The group shared tasty “behind the scenes” on the development of the saga, while also offering us a look at the expectations that each game brings with it. At the end of the chat, the window period release, which will see classic titles bring some fresh air into this scorching summer.

Purely official, the only release date known for now is still the “coming soon” that accompanied the announcement of the six chapters. However, ending the month of June already in the week, we can expect the announcement of the release date to be at least imminent.