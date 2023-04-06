SQUARE ENIX announced that FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER will be launched next April 19th in digital format on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

The six games can be purchased individually or in bundles, while the physical edition announced exclusively for the SQUARE ENIX Store is still shipping for the end of May. We remind you that FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER includes the first six chapters of the RPG saga, remastered and optimized for next generation consoles with new features such as the possibility to choose between different fonts, original or rearranged soundtrack, possibility to disable random encounters or speed up the game.

Those who didn’t manage to grab it can opt for the imported Asian version, still available for purchase at Bazaar-Bazaar, without customs fees on delivery. Below we can see a new trailer released to announce the release date.

FINAL FANTASY

Earth, Fire, Water, Wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals has now gone out. With the world engulfed in darkness, humanity’s only hope lies in the ancient legends of the past. Step into the shoes of the Warriors of Light and set out on a journey to reclaim the power of the Crystals and save the world.

Change class to improve your characters. Traverse the vast world with your airship and other vessels. Return to play the title that started it all.

FINAL FANTASY II

This epic story begins with four young men orphaned by the conflict between the Empire of Palamesia and the rebel army. During their journey, the youngsters will join the white magician Minwu, Prince Gordon of Kashuan, the pirate Leia and other characters. Discover the wondrous and sometimes tragic twists of fate that await you on your adventure.

FINAL FANTASY II introduced a unique skill level system that strengthens the various characteristics of characters according to their fighting style, instead of leveling up. Use key terms you learn from conversations to unlock new information and advance the story.

The groundbreaking video game series takes an ambitious turn in this second installment of FINAL FANTASY!

FINAL FANTASY III

With the power of light about to be eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the four adventurers chosen by the crystals can save the world.

Experience the iconic class switching system first introduced with Final Fantasy III: Change classes as you like and use various skills as you progress through the game. Switch between classes, such as Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Dark Mage, Dragon, Illusionist, or even Invoker, to summon monsters to your presence.

FINAL FANTASY IV

The story follows Cecil, a dark knight and captain of the Red Wings, who decides to fight against the tyrannical Baron Kingdom with his trusted friends by his side, then join forces with Kain the dragon, Rosa the white sorceress, Rydia the summoner and many other skilled allies. FINAL FANTASY IV set the standard for RPGs with its diverse cast of characters, deep storyline, and real-time Active Time Battle (ATB) system, where time ticks even during battle, giving players a thrilling sense of impending danger.

FINAL FANTASY V

FINAL FANTASY V tells the story of a young man and his Chocobo, who end up meeting new friends who will change their destiny. When the Crystals that balance the world’s powers find themselves in danger, the king hurries to provide aid… but disappears. Famous for its customizable class system, which allows you to freely choose the classes you want to perfect with your characters, FINAL FANTASY V supports many different play styles and builds on the iconic Active Time Battle gameplay system, which made his debut in FINAL FANTASY IV.

FINAL FANTASY VI

Considered one of the most beloved games in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, FINAL FANTASY VI features a roster of playable characters, each with their own stories, goals, and destinies. Players will be able to customize the skills, spells and summons of their party members with the acclaimed magicite system.