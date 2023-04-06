Square Enix has finally announced the release date Of Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterthe series of reissues of the historic chapters of the series, also in PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions, with arrival scheduled for April 19, 2023 on those consoles.

As evidenced by the new trailer presentation published on the occasion of the announcement of the release date, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is made up of remastered editions of the classic chapters of the historic Square Enix series, with some improvements applied but aimed at not changing their I wait.

The idea is therefore to provide an updated version of these classics but leaving their typical charm intact.

It’s about the remake of the first 6 Final Fantasy chapters, containing graphic adaptations to increase resolution and improve viewing on modern displays and rearranged versions of Nobuo Uematsu’s soundtracks, as well as improvements in the interface, auto-battle functionality and more.

Players can select whether to use the modified soundtrack or the original, and can also enable or disable auto-combat and random encounters, as well as some elements that can facilitate accessibility to the games.

The release is therefore set for April 19, 2023, with the possibility of purchasing all six chapters in a single budle or individually, starting from that date.