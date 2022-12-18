This morning SQUARE ENIX officially announced the arrival of FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER on consoles, as rumored less than a week ago. The collection of top six FINAL FANTASY remastered will come on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2023 with the name of FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION.

FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, FINAL FANTASY III, FINAL FANTASY IV, FINAL FANTASY V and FINAL FANTASY VI will be available individually or as a bundle in digital format on their respective stores. A physical edition is available to pre-order exclusively on SQUARE ENIX Storeboth in edition standard that in the luxurious “FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary Edition”, which includes a collection of two special vinyls (with downloadable mp3 counterparts), a 128-page hardcover artbook, a lenticular sleeve, pixel miniatures of the characters and a collector’s box. If the special edition, purchasable at the price of €274.99 is still available, the standard edition of the collection, priced at €74.99is currently sold out for both consoles.

Below you will find more details directly from the store.

FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition- This highly anticipated set includes the physical version of the FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection and an Anniversary Edition collector’s box, which contains a vinyl set with the rearranged music of the various games, a special art book with the wonderful pixel art drawings and 8 pixel art character figurines, plus a special lenticular-print cover for the game box.



Contents: FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION game box

FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition- Collector’s Box

Vinyl set of FINAL FANTASY I～VI PIXEL REMASTER

Artbook “The Art of FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER”

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER pixel art figurine set Purchase bonus: Lenticular print cover for FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION The classic games of the FINAL FANTASY series are reborn with beautiful 2D pixel graphics and a rearranged soundtrack. The gameplay is enhanced with a modern user interface and various extras, such as the bestiary, a media gallery and a music player to immerse yourself even more in the game world. *These games are new remastered editions of the original titles. Some of the changes and add-ons from other remakes are not included. A general update of 2D pixel graphics, including signature FINAL FANTASY characters created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist who also collaborated on this collection.

A revamped soundtrack in a style true to FINAL FANTASY, supervised by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay including a modernized interface, auto-combat options, and more!

Dive into the game world with extra content like bestiary, gallery and music player. *This set is exclusive to the SQUARE ENIX Store.

*The game box and bonus cover are not inside the collector’s box, but will be shipped at the same time. ■ Box size: 39.4cm x 33.1cm x 6.1cm Box weight (with dividers included): 850g

Total weight with all contents: approx. 2.07 kg (without the game box)

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu