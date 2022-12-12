L’ESRBthe ratings body for video games in North America, rated the console version a FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster. According to the body the entire collection of the first six chapters of the franchise will be released on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switchwhile there is no information on a possible version for Xbox One.

Currently only available on PC and iOS and Android devicesthe collection is characterized by some improvements such as high definition pixel art graphics and new options for gameplay such as the ability to activate automatic battles.

At the moment SQUARE ENIX has not released any official information about it. We just have to wait to find out if FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster will indeed be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as well.

