SQUARE ENIX announced that from today the FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER It is also available on Xbox Series X|S. It will be possible to purchase the games both individually and in bundles, and until October 3rd we will be able to take advantage of one 20% discount. All titles will also be available on PC via the Microsoft Store.

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER SERIES, LEGEND OF MANA AND TRIALS OF MANA NOW AVAILABLE ON XBOX

Xbox launch brings beloved SQUARE ENIX titles to a new audience

MILAN (September 26, 2024) – During today’s Xbox Games Showcase at the Tokyo Game Show, SQUARE ENIX® announced that the series FINAL FANTASY™ pixel remaster, Legend of Mana™ And Trials of Mana™popular titles from the FINAL FANTASY and Mana franchises, can now be played for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and PC (Windows), where they are available digitally. The series FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster is available at a special discounted price for a limited time*. Legend of Mana And Trials of Mana will also be available with Xbox Game Pass.

Below you can find further details on each title:

FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster series

The series FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster includes games from FINAL FANTASY I until FINAL FANTASY VIand brings back all the magic of the original games with various improvements, while remaining faithful to the retro design of these masterpieces. In the series FINAL FANTASY pixel remasterfeatures added to the PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Steam® versions are also available on Xbox platforms. This includes an option to switch between rearranged soundtracks and those based on the original games, as well as the ability to choose in-game fonts (you can play with the default font or a pixel-inspired font). Additionally, the ability to turn off random encounters or adjust experience gain multipliers between 0 and 4 are also available on Xbox.

Digital versions of all six games in the series FINAL FANTASY pixel remaster can be purchased individually or as part of a package FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE.

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PC (on Steam and Windows), iOS, Android

Developed by: SQUARE ENIX

Classification: PEGI 7

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana is the remastered version of the fourth chapter of the Mana series. In Legend of Manaplayers will set out on an adventure to find the mystical Mana Tree they saw in their dreams, only to discover that the world map is actually empty. Along the way, they will obtain special artifacts that they can place on the map to create towns and dungeons through the unique Land Creation system. Legend of Mana includes remastered graphics and a re-arranged soundtrack, which can be alternated with the original soundtrack. The game also includes an option to turn off random encounters and the “Ring Ring Land” mini-game, which helps power up friendly monsters. Throughout their adventure, players will meet a colorful cast of characters, face fearsome monsters in real-time combat, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel to the rhythm of the timeless story of Legend of Mana.

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC (on Steam and Windows), iOS, Android

Developed by: SQUARE ENIX

Classification: PEGI 12

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana It is a high definition remake of the third installment of the Mana series, originally released in Japan in 1995 under the name Seiken Densetsu 3. The game is an unforgettable adventure with exciting gameplay and memorable heroes and villains. Players will create different experiences by forming a team of three characters from the six proposed and will set out on an incredible adventure in which they can improve their character classes to more powerful forms, learn more than 300 different skills and discover a world full of secrets and mysteries.

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PC (on Steam and Windows), iOS, Android

Developed by: SQUARE ENIX

Classification: PEGI 12

*Discounts end October 3rd at 12:00 CEST.