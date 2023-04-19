SQUARE ENIX has released the launch trailer for the console version of FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER, available starting today. This new edition of the first six chapters of the franchise will implement a number of new features compared to its PC counterpartincluding the ability to choose between the rearranged or original soundtrack, choose from different fonts for characters, and even change the difficulty of the game choosing whether to reduce or increase the amount of experience gained in battle.

Before leaving you to the trailer, I remind you that the chapters of FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER are available for purchase on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch both individually and in a bundles from €74.99. Good vision!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3v4GV_h6T8

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER SERIES NOW AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION®4 AND NINTENDO SWITCH

These classic RPGs are back with something new on console

MILAN (April 19, 2023) – Today SQUARE ENIX® announced that the beloved FINAL FANTASY® Pixel Remaster series, previously only available on Steam® and mobile devices, has also been released digitally on PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and Nintendo Switch™* consoles. The Pixel Remaster series, which includes games from FINAL FANTASY I through FINAL FANTASY VI, brings all the magic of the original games with various improvements, while remaining faithful to the retro design of these masterpieces.

In the series FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster, there will be features unique to the PS4™ and Nintendo Switch™ versions, including the option to switch between rearranged soundtracks and those based on the original games, as well as the ability to choose game fonts (you will be able to play with the default font or with a pixel-inspired font). In addition, those who play on PS4™ and Nintendo Switch™ will have new options available, such as the ability to disable random encounters or adjust the multipliers of experience gained between 0 and 4.

Digital versions of all six games in the series FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remasters can be purchased individually or as part of a bundle FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLES available on the PlayStation™ Store or the Nintendo eShop. Anyone who purchases one or more games by May 25, 2023 will receive two themed wallpapers on Nintendo Switch™ or a theme and avatar on PS4™ corresponding to the game or games purchased. Anyone who purchases the complete series in the FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE by May 25, 2023 will receive all 12 themed wallpapers on Nintendo Switch™ or all themes and avatars included in the individual games on PS4™, i.e. a total of 6 themes and 6 avatars.

It is also possible to purchase the series FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster inside the package FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle on Steam, App Store®, Google Play™ And Amazon App Store.

Visit the official website of the series FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster for more information: https://ffpixelremaster.com/