Microsoft, within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2024, announced the availability of several Square Enix games on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Starting this September 26, 2024 they are ready Trials of Mana, Legend of Mana and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Sarah Bond, president of the Xbox division at the company, highlighted in her message ‘our partnership with Square Enix is ​​stronger than ever’. This morning’s announcement is proof of that.

However, it should be noted that although Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana are available on Game Pass is not the same case of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. Curiously, the same thing will happen in the future Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remakewhich although it will be on Xbox will not be part of the catalog of this Microsoft service.

It is not very clear how to define which video games reach Game Pass and which do not. Only the companies involved know the reasons.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterfor those unaware, is a collection of the first six titles in the series. All of them are remastered for high definition and with orchestrated musical themes.

As to Trials of Mana It is a remake or reissue that came out in 2020 and is based on the original game that came out in 1995 on the Super Nintendo. Regarding Legend of Mana It originally went on sale in 1999 for the first PlayStation.

Previously there were rumors that Visions of Manathe most recent installment of the series of Mannawould come to Game Pass and perhaps there would be news at the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

In the end they ended up unfounded but it is something that could happen in the future, especially due to the launch of two previous titles on the service. Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterfor its part, could be the first of other titles in its own saga on the way to Xbox.

Among other news related to Square Enix today Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is now available on PC and mobile, and the director of FFXIV talks about the possibility of a remake of Final Fantasy IX.

Apart from Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster We also have more video game information at TierraGamer.