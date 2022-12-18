As is well known, a few months ago it was launched Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterimprovement for the video games of the Square Enix saga that was launched exclusively for mobiles and pc, which did not go well at all. Despite all this, something unusual was revealed today, as it will finally reach other platforms, Nintendo switches Y ps4.

To all this is added that it will have a physical edition for fans of the saga, but this version is not only limited to being the standard, since it includes two vinyls, a pack of pins and the video games either on disc ps4 or switch cartridge. As for the digital format, you can choose to buy the all-in-one version, or also each game separately.

Something that must be taken into account regarding the physical edition is that for now it will only be sold through the official store of Square Enix, the good news is that shipments reach many countries in Latam. However, it should be noted that, for example, in Mexicothe shipment costs aa 25 dollars and it is likely that customs retains it so that the buyer pays import taxes.

The arrival of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster It does not yet have a release date, only its window for spring is mentioned. 2023.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: When these games came out earlier this year they didn’t do very well, but hopefully Square Enix finds a way to right the wrongs, after all, it’s a package of classics that fans won’t miss.