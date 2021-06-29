They will be sold separately and will be remasters of the first 6 games in the series.

In the past event Summer Game Fest The arrival of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was confirmed, which would include the first 6 games of the Final Fantasy saga for iOS, Android and PC mobile devices, remastered from their original versions. So no release date was said, but we already have a clue as to when they will start to arrive, like they count from the Gematsu portal.

The remastering pixel-art will offer better graphics for these classicsA new game trailer, right at its conclusion, hinted at the release date of the remastered RPG compilation, indicating right at the end that will arrive from July. The video has been deleted, but thanks to the aforementioned medium, we have a screenshot that shows what we are saying. They will arrive in July, although there is still no specific date.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will feature enhanced graphics by Square Enix’s pixel artist Kazuko Shibuya, who has worked on the Final Fantasy series since the very first game. It will involve the relaunch of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. Six classic titles of the genre and one of the most beloved RPG sagas in history.

Keep in mind that it is not a collection as a whole, but that all games can be purchased separately. For now, at least, Square Enix has not stated if there will be a pack in which all the adventures can be obtained. Thus, you will be able to recall or experience for the first time the origins of the saga. And speaking of that, in the same event Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was presented, which aims to give a radical turn to the brand with a new style of play, as we told you in our impressions.

