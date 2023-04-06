The relaunch of the first six games of final fantasy for nintendoswitch and Playstation 4. Undoubtedly great news for fans of this legendary saga that offers fans the opportunity to relive the origins of the series and experience the adventures that started this iconic franchise.

The six games included in this collection are: final fantasy, final fantasy II, final fantasy 3, final fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI. Each of these games has been remastered to offer updated graphics and improved gameplay, allowing players to enjoy a modern gaming experience with the same excitement and nostalgia they felt in the past.

In addition, players will also have the option to choose between the original game modes or the new enhanced modes, giving them greater flexibility to customize their gaming experience. With additional features like the ability to save at any time, access to a gallery of artwork, and the option to switch between the original and remastered soundtracks, players will have a complete and satisfying experience.

The relaunch of the first six games of final fantasy for nintendoswitch and Playstation 4 is an exciting homage to the origins of this iconic series and a perfect opportunity for both veteran and new gamers to enjoy these video game industry classics. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster It will be available on April 19.

Via: Youtube