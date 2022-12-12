The ESRB has updated the pages dedicated to Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterfrom the first to the sixth chapter, also adding PS4 and Nintendo Switch as reference platforms, perhaps anticipating a possible announcement of the porting for these two consoles which could take place in the next few days.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are currently only available on PC, iOS and Android. As the redditor u/cefaluu points out, the ESRB had previously classified the game only for PC and therefore the PS4 and Nintendo Switch cards have only recently been added, which precisely would seem to suggest the arrival of news in merit.

It so happens that on December 18 we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy saga. It could therefore be the perfect opportunity to announce, if not even launch the games of the Pixel Remaster series on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on the same day. This eventuality had also been suggested at the beginning of the year by the well-known insider NateTheHate.

For the moment, therefore, there is nothing official, but we will remain vigilant in the coming days in case of news from Square Enix.