Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is one of the surprises of E3 2021 and also one of the games that has caused the most controversy. One of the most popular RPG sagas in history changes its register to offer a game to the purest Dark Souls style; And there is a demo available for everyone to try on PS5.

Tetsuya nomura, producer of the saga, has given an interview to the portal Famitsu -via Resetera– where he has talked in depth about the game and its title. It ensures that the game is connected to the first Final Fantasy, so it has an obvious relationship with the franchise. At the same time that he assures that the title of Stranger of Paradise is because Jack, the protagonist, is a stranger in a paradise, who defines the Final Fantasy universe with the idea of ​​feeling alien to that world.

Nomura indicates that the technical section will improve in the final versionThe creative has also talked about the outfit worn by the protagonist, ensuring that it is so for “stand out from the original designs”, indicating that he wears those clothes because he is not part of that universe and to further emphasize that he is a “stranger”, wearing distant outfits in the style of the saga. Nomura mentions that they had to design these characters to be completely different from the real Warrior of Light. It also ensures that his name Jack has a hidden meaning, but that he cannot reveal it at the moment.

On the other hand, Nomura has said that the scenario that we visit in the playable demo for PS5 will be very different from what we will see in the final version of the game, indicating that they are working on improving the technical and visual section, to which a lot of work is envisioned to pass through a new generation video game. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in 2022. In the following video you can see our impressions after playing the demo.

