While the world awaits the arrival of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 and perhaps on PC, many are wondering if the new chapters will ever arrive on Xbox. Final Fantasy VII Remake for example, remains exclusively on consoles and recently, on PC and there seem to be no plans for a port on Microsoft consoles. Same thing for the future sixteenth chapter of the saga.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will hit all over the world instead, but it’s seen more as a spin-off than anything else. Speaking on ResetEra, Jordan Middler of VGC, was able to enter into the merits, in the relationship between Square-Enix and the landing of its titles on the various devices. In fact, Square seems to be openly siding with Sony, although the idea of ​​continuing to publish titles on PC should continue without problems.

Obviously, more is expected from future ports on a technical level, but full support to the Epic Games Store seems to be guaranteed for the future release of titles from the franchise. But on consoles, Sony strongly wants PlayStation to be “the home of the saga” and at least for this generation, we won’t see any official chapters on the American console.

Source: wccftech.com