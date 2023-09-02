I Am Hero Too went wild on Reddit by launching a series of leaks on projects in the pipeline Square Enix really interesting, albeit to be taken with a grain of salt, which concern among other things the much talked about Final Fantasy 9 remakeas well as the makeover of Final Fantasy 10 and its sequel X-3.

The Persona 3 Reload leaker also anticipated a really important detail about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: we are talking about a potential huge spoiler on the plot, so if you don’t want to spoil the surprise, we advise you not to continue reading beyond the first section of the news. We have warned you.

According to information shared by I Am Hero Too, Square Enix was planning to release the Final Fantasy 9 remake during summer 2024. We use the past tense as it seems that the game needs further refinement and therefore the launch could be postponed by a few months.

The leaker added that a small team from the company has begun work on a remake of Final Fantasy 10, as well as the sequel to Final Fantasy 10-3. Recall that in 2021 Tetsuya Nomura had reported that he had a first draft of the game in his hands, so it may not be a completely far-fetched tip.

Furthermore, as reported in a previous news story, it seems that Square Enix is ​​making a port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for Nintendo Switch 2, which could even be part of the launch line-up of the new console.