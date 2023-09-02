I Am Hero Too went wild on Reddit by launching a series of leaks on projects in the pipeline Square Enix really interesting, albeit to be taken with a grain of salt, which concern among other things the much talked about Final Fantasy 9 remakeas well as the makeover of Final Fantasy 10 and its sequel X-3.
The Persona 3 Reload leaker also anticipated a really important detail about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: we are talking about a potential huge spoiler on the plot, so if you don’t want to spoil the surprise, we advise you not to continue reading beyond the first section of the news. We have warned you.
According to information shared by I Am Hero Too, Square Enix was planning to release the Final Fantasy 9 remake during summer 2024. We use the past tense as it seems that the game needs further refinement and therefore the launch could be postponed by a few months.
The leaker added that a small team from the company has begun work on a remake of Final Fantasy 10, as well as the sequel to Final Fantasy 10-3. Recall that in 2021 Tetsuya Nomura had reported that he had a first draft of the game in his hands, so it may not be a completely far-fetched tip.
Furthermore, as reported in a previous news story, it seems that Square Enix is making a port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for Nintendo Switch 2, which could even be part of the launch line-up of the new console.
An Important Detail About Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Spoilers)
As mentioned at the beginning, I Am Hero Too also shared a really important detail on the progress of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and which will also have major consequences for the third and final part of this remake. We reiterate: if you don’t want to spoilers do not continue reading.
According to what is shared apparently the events of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it will end with a change of protagonist, whose identity he has not revealed, in view of the third chapter. This would seem to suggest a clear point of divergence from the plot of Final Fantasy 7 of 1997 … or maybe not, since even in the original (we will try to remain vague) Cloud leaves the party for a certain period of time.
As usual, we suggest you take similar rumors with a grain of salt since it is not possible to verify them in any way. All the more reason in this case, since we are talking about a lot of information that covers several different games. We recall that I Am Hero Too previously anticipated the announcement of Persona 3 Reload with great precision, but in this case we are talking about a huge tip, with which he is putting all his “deep throat” credibility into play.
#Final #Fantasy #details #FF7 #Rebirth #remakes #FF9 #FF10 #FF103 #leaker
Leave a Reply