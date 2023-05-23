The producer of Final Fantasy XVIthe next RPG from Square Enix, admitted that he wanted to remove the number from the title of the next chapters of the famous saga. First introduced in 1987, each new chapter of Final Fantasy it was distinguished by the presence of a sequential number in the title. This could lead users who would like to approach the series for the first time to get confused, mistakenly thinking that they have to play all the chapters in numerical order.

Naoki Yoshida stated in an interview that Square Enix has already internally discussed the possibility of removing the number from the title of the next ones Final Fantasy. According to the developer, the presence of numbers does nothing but create confusion among users who approach the franchise for the first time, who might think that playing a certain chapter before another could lead to not fully enjoying the experience , since it is not known what may have happened before. Although the software house is discussing the possibility of introducing this historic novelty, the change will certainly not concern the next chapter of the saga, Final Fantasy XVIscheduled for June 22, 2023.