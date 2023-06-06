Final Fantasy, one of the most loved video game sagas ever, is slowly returning in different forms on new generation consoles. From the 1987 to date the series of Square Enix it has fifteen chapters on the market with a sixteenth ready to join the previous ones and in the last period new gamers have been given the opportunity to approach the most iconic titles with remakes and collections such as the remaking of the seventh chapter or the collection of the first six. For some time now, the first rumors have also begun to appear regarding a possible new remake, it would be that of Final Fantasy IX including the journalist Jeff Grubb he’s actually been talking for a long time.

New information springs up instead Resetera where the insider Im A Hero Too gave us some more details, apparently the title is intended to be aPlayStation exclusive and would not hit the market before 2025. Jeff Grubb did not fail to comment on the aforementioned rumor, again pointing out that he too is no stranger to rumors regarding the development of this remake.

To corroborate his thesis, the journalist also refers to all the Square Enix games that appeared in the mega leak of Nvidia; beyond Final Fantasy IX the rumor actually mentioned Kingdom Hearts 4, Chronocross And Final Fantasy VII Remake; all titles of which in one way or another we actually got news. So is Jeff Grubb a reliable source? Square Enix hasn’t commented on the matter yet but, if everything is true, we will soon be able to have new information on the matter.