The team of professional developers who have worked on Final Fantasy IX: Memory Projecta non-playable project driven by passion alone, which aims to rebuild the world of Final Fantasy IX with Unreal Engine 5presenting it with updated graphics, has published a demo videos of 25 minutes to show it in action.

It is a concept really well done video. After all, fifty professionals in the sector worked on it. Let’s see it.

Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project was developed over the course of three years, without any profit. In the meantime, news has arrived that Square Enix could really be working on the remake of Final Fantasy IX. Who knows if it will reach the same level, except for the fact that here everything is presented in conceptual form. If it really exists, of course.

After so many years Final Fantasy IX continues to be much loved, with some considering it among the best chapters of the series. Final Fantasy XVI will be released soon and it is quite impressive to see how much time has passed since then.