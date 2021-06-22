An animated series based on Final Fantasy 9 is in development at the French company Cyber ​​Group Studios in partnership with Square Enix.

As reported by Kidscreen, Cyber ​​Group Studios is presenting the show to various broadcasters and streaming portals. The company said the goal is to start production by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

It makes sense to see this project in the hands of a studio that focuses on children’s shows: this FF9 animated series will be aimed at 8-13 year olds, because the game itself has a rather family-friendly storyline, compared to other children’s games. Final Fantasy.

Last year was the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy 9 and, pending the animated series, you can still play it on PC and console.

Source: PCGamer.