We never stop talking about Final Fantasy: the mammoth RPG series that made Square known all over the world is preparing for the arrival on the market of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but there would also be more.

A Resetera user who claims to be the well-known leaker IAmAHeroToo has made important revelations about the future of the saga and the next products that will be announced.

Let’s start with one of the most rumored remakes ever: that of Final Fantasy 9. According to the source, the launch of the remake was scheduled for summer 2020, but this release period could be postponed further.

The work behind the remake of Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-3 however, they proceed slowly given that the team working on it is currently very small.

Finally, let’s talk about a special connection: the one between Final Fantasy and the new consoles. It looks like Square has received some new ones PS5 devkiteven if the leaker cannot tell us exactly whether it is a PS5 PRO kit or not.

On the Nintendo side, however, the leaker states that Square is working on a version of Final Fantasy 7 as a release title for Nintendo Switch 2the rumored, but still unannounced, console of mother N.

We invite you to take the information provided with due precautionsas most of the titles we have told you lack even a first official announcement.