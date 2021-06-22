Cyber ​​Group Studios, a French manufacturer specializing in films and animated products for children, has signed an agreement with SQUARE ENIX for the co-development and co-production of an animated series dedicated to FINAL FANTASY IX.

Cyber ​​Group Studios will handle production, worldwide distribution, licensing and merchandising, and the age target this series will target will be 8-13 years.

Pierre Sissmann, The company’s CEO, revealed that the company should be able to begin rolling out the series to broadcasters over the next few months, while actual production is expected to start by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

The original game saw the light of day as far back as 2000 on the premiere PlayStation, then returning to the fore thanks to the release on PlayStation Network in 2010, on mobile is PC Street Steam in 2016, and on Nintendo eShop is Xbox Live in 2019.

Zidane and a group of Tantalus street artists are planning to kidnap Princess Garnet of Alexandria.

Fortunately for them, even the princess can’t wait to escape from the castle and, after a series of unexpected events, she will join the band of Zidane along with her feldele servant Steiner.

An incredible adventure awaits them, where they will meet unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina and discover the secrets of their destiny, of the Crystal and of the dark force that threatens to destroy the world.

We are really looking forward to seeing some images or trailers of this animated series. And you? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Kidscreen Street Gematsu