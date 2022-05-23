Charging…
05/23/2022 7:44 am
Despite having had an explosive start, the question remained as to whether Square’s new series would have enough traction and legs to become a long-running franchise. A few months after that event, it would arrive Final Fantasy II to reaffirm that the success obtained by his predecessor was not the work of chance and that final-fantasy was ready to become one of the great series of the medium. We review the history of this important title in what is considered its best version.
#Final #Fantasy #Confirming #phenomenon #Atomix
Leave a Reply