Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remasterthe collection of remastered editions of the first six Fina Fantasy, will also be released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023, after appearing on PC. The announcement was made by Square Enix in conjunction with the start of the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of the franchise, whose first chapter was launched on December 18, 1987 in Japan.

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster will be available for purchase as a standard edition for $75 or in FF35th Anniversary Edition for $260. The collection will be available in spring 2023. Unfortunately, the exact date is not yet known.

The various editions of Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster

THE content of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster FF35th Anniversary Edition are:

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster – media with games;

The “Goods box” which includes two vinyls with the songs from the soundtrack, with cover designed by Kazuko Shibuya;

The catalog with the main artwork of the six games;

The Pixel Figure Set (eight statuettes of characters in similar pixel art);

A lenticular case for media with games

We read the official description:

The games that inspired a generation come back to life in a definitive 2D Pixel Remaster.

Buy the package and receive

FINAL FANTASY

FINAL FANTASY II

FINAL FANTASY III

FINAL FANTASY IV

FINAL FANTASY V

FINAL FANTASY VI

This bundle allows you to purchase the first six FINAL FANTASY games (1-6) at a discounted price.

It also includes the soundtrack, consisting of 20 tracks, and 14 unique wallpapers.

Enjoy completely updated 2D pixel graphics and a beautifully rearranged soundtrack. The gameplay has been improved with a more modern user interface and extras such as a bestiary, an image gallery and a music player that allow you to immerse yourself even more in the game world.

FEATURES

A general update of 2D pixel graphics, including the unmistakable FINAL FANTASY characters created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist who also collaborated on this collection.

A revamped soundtrack in a style true to FINAL FANTASY, supervised by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay with a modernized interface, auto-combat options, and more!

Dive into the game world with extra content like bestiary, gallery and music player.