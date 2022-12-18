Square Enix has just released, on its official store, a new very interesting Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster collector’s packwhich will go on sale next spring.

The first six installments of Square Enix’s historical series have been meticulously redone with 2D graphics, the company also did rearrange the whole soundtrack, and the gameplay will be improved, thanks to a better and modern interface.

This wonderful collector’s pack, includes the physical version of Final Fantasy I-VI Collection, an Anniversary Edition Collector’s Boxwhich contains a vinyl set with the rearranged music of the various games, a special artbook with wonderful pixel art drawings and well 8 pixel art character figurinesas well as a special lenticular print cover for the game box.

This is the complete summary:

FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION game box

FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition- Collector’s Box

Vinyl set of FINAL FANTASY I～VI PIXEL REMASTER

Artbook “The Art of FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER”

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER pixel art figurine set

Lenticular print cover for FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION

In short, this incredible pack should rightfully enter the homes of all Final Fantasy fans, both historical and younger, because even those who missed the first chapters of the series, thanks to this interesting work, will be able to enjoy the first final fantasies.

Surely there is one thing to say, the cost of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster is certainly not insignificant, given that currently on the store is pre-orderable at a price of €274.99. Maybe you could take advantage of the Christmas holidays, grabbing what will surely be a great masterpiece.