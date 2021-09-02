Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the arrival of five chapters of FINAL FANTASY on the subscription service PlayStation Now.

Starting from next 7 September the software house will implement one chapter of the famous SQUARE ENIX saga per month, further enriching the service line-up. The titles that will be available on PlayStatio Now are:

We leave you now with a brief overview of the five titles that will be made available in the coming months on PlayStation Now.

FINAL FANTASY – Five chapters coming to PlayStation Now

FINAL FANTASY VII (September 7)

It’s time to get excited and let yourself be conquered once again by the title that revolutionized the RPG genre. The adventure kicks off when Cloud Strife, a mercenary soldier with a heart of ice, is hired by a group of eco fighters. Our hero will have to participate in a series of assaults that target the “Mako” energy reactors, which are responsible for absorbing the life force of the planet. The consequences of these actions will lead Cloud to discover important truths that will not only change his life, but the destiny of the whole world!

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (October 5)

These are times of war. Galbadia, under the influence of the witch Edea, mobilizes her army against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of the SeeD, a special combat unit, join forces with Rinoa, who belongs to the resistance, to fight against the tyrannical regime of Galbadia and prevent Edea from carrying out her evil plan. This product is a remastered version of FINAL FANTASY VIII that includes various enhancements, including additional options to customize your gameplay experience and change its difficulty.

FINAL FANTASY IX (November 2)

The Tantalus Theater Company is visiting the Kingdom of Alexandria to celebrate Princess Garnet’s birthday. However, things are not what they seem and the company turns out to be a group of thieves whose goal is to kidnap the princess! Meanwhile, a young black wizard named Vivi arrives to attend their performance when he realizes he has a fake ticket … In a fantastic and animated world, Gidan the thief, Princess Garnet and Vivi find themselves on a breathtaking adventure. !

FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster (December 7)

FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster gives fans old and new the chance to rediscover these timeless classics. FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of Tidus, a Blitzball champion who, with the help of the beautiful summoner Yuna, attempts to save the world from an endless cycle of destruction caused by a terrible threat known only as “Sin”. FINAL FANTASY X-2 takes you back to Speyer two years after the start of Eternal Calm. Yuna becomes a ball hunter and sets off with her friends Rikku and Paine on a trip around the world to try to discover the meaning of a mysterious film recorded in a sphere. Immerse yourself completely in the world of Speyer thanks to a combination of more than 100 hours of gameplay between these two classic titles.

FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE (January 4)

Enter the world of Ivalice, where the small Kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadia Empire and now in ruins, is in a period of great instability. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, leads the Resistance with the hope of ending the occupation of her land. Vaan, a young man who lost his family during the war, dreams instead of plowing free, the skies of Ivalice. In a fight for freedom, these two unlikely allies set out on an epic adventure to regain their homeland.