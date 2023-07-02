Square Enix has announced which gadgets are free for anyone who purchases a ticket for the event Las Vegas Fan Festival 2023 dedicated to Final Fantasy, which will be active on July 28 and 29. Among the various objects is also included grapes, or more precisely a Teddy bear with the shape of the original polygonal model of thegrape of Final Fantasy 14, which became a meme years ago.
As you can see in the tweet just below, the items that Square Enix will include in the ticket price are a backpack, a carrot-shaped pen, an Azem crystal-shaped keychain, a magnet with the appearance of Grebuloff, and a Final Fantasy 14 10th anniversary seal.
Final Fantasy grapes
The grape, as mentioned, comes from Final Fantasy 14. It was a low quality polygonal model, which has become a meme in the MMO community. In reality, the public appreciates the raw look of this graphic element, but in the end Square Enix decided to update the game and introduce a higher quality version, to the displeasure of part of the community.
But Square Enix clearly knows that players love Final Fantasy 14 grapes, so they decided to commemorate them in this way. However, to avoid receiving criticism in Final Fantasy 16, the team decided to immediately create a high-quality version of the grape for the new game.
