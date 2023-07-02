Square Enix has announced which gadgets are free for anyone who purchases a ticket for the event Las Vegas Fan Festival 2023 dedicated to Final Fantasy, which will be active on July 28 and 29. Among the various objects is also included grapes, or more precisely a Teddy bear with the shape of the original polygonal model of thegrape of Final Fantasy 14, which became a meme years ago.

As you can see in the tweet just below, the items that Square Enix will include in the ticket price are a backpack, a carrot-shaped pen, an Azem crystal-shaped keychain, a magnet with the appearance of Grebuloff, and a Final Fantasy 14 10th anniversary seal.