The franchise of RPG massive of Square Enix and its emblematic IP, final fantasy, has exceeded 180 million units sold. In March 2022, the company reported that the franchise reached an impressive 173 million, which means that 7 million more games have been sold in the last year or so.

The Push Square site discovered this milestone announcement today, coming from a somewhat unusual source: Kageki Hankyu. This announcement came in conjunction with the announcement of an all-female musical theater production of final fantasy 16the most recent installment in the main series (which is currently exclusive to PS5).

Yes ok final fantasy 16 managed to sell 3 million units in its early days (and that number has since risen), much of those numbers likely stem from the series’ launch Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster on consoles. The faithful remasters of the first six games of final fantasyboth the trilogies of NES as the SNEShave sold a total of more than 2 million units (this figure includes the versions of Steamwhich were released in 2021/22).

During this period, they launched Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line in switches, both titles available on the console. So it’s been a solid year for the major RPG franchise, even if not all games have been released in switches. For a rather amusing statistic, the entire series of final fantasy has sold the same number of copies as Grand Theft Auto V. That’s a pretty staggering number for a franchise, let alone for a single game, even considering the multiple reissues of GTA V.

Only one RPG franchise has sold more than final fantasyand the answer will not surprise you: Pokemon. The Monster Gathering Series Game Freak is the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, second only to Tetris and Mario (although Mario includes Mario Kart, Mario Party and the normal series of Super Mario). Pokemon it has sold 480 million units across all games, including spin-offs.

We’re excited to find out what’s next for final fantasy in switches. In fact, it is possible to play all the numbered games of final fantasyfrom I to XII (except the MMORPG-XIbut we count X-2 instead), in Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life

