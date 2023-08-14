Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in Japan, corresponding to August 8, 2023, and on that occasion the game’s producer, Akitoshi Kawazuhe reiterated to fans to trust a new chapter of the series, because it could arrive in the future.

“And the twentieth anniversary of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Personally, I regret not being able to satisfy the fans who were hoping for a new chapter soon,” said Kawazu, in a post published on the official Final Fantasy website.

“Although there is a lot I would like to do, I can’t find the time to do everything. I know the characters deserve another chance to shine, I haven’t been able to build a new adventure yet.” However, this may change in the near futureaccording to reports.

“Have faith that, one day, a new chapter will be added to the adventure of these characters”. So it is mostly a vague promise made to the players, but considering how Square Enix is ​​still trying to enhance its catalog of IPs, it should not be underestimated.