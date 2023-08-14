Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in Japan, corresponding to August 8, 2023, and on that occasion the game’s producer, Akitoshi Kawazuhe reiterated to fans to trust a new chapter of the series, because it could arrive in the future.
“And the twentieth anniversary of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Personally, I regret not being able to satisfy the fans who were hoping for a new chapter soon,” said Kawazu, in a post published on the official Final Fantasy website.
“Although there is a lot I would like to do, I can’t find the time to do everything. I know the characters deserve another chance to shine, I haven’t been able to build a new adventure yet.” However, this may change in the near futureaccording to reports.
“Have faith that, one day, a new chapter will be added to the adventure of these characters”. So it is mostly a vague promise made to the players, but considering how Square Enix is still trying to enhance its catalog of IPs, it should not be underestimated.
An atypical Final Fantasy
Originally released in 2003 as Nintendo Gamecube exclusivethe first Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was a particular event, because it represented the return of the Square Enix series on the Nintendo platform, after the relationship between the two companies had strongly cracked and the series had now passed to the PlayStation.
It is an atypical action RPG, with elements linked to the traditions of the JRPG and the series in question, but based on cooperative multiplayer action. The game also involved the use of Game Boy Advance in connection with Gamecube and face-to-face multiplayer, creating a very special gameplay experience.
Then came a direct sequel to the game in 2009 with Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers on the Nintendo Wii.
