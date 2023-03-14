March will welcome spring and some controversies too, after its first days, Naoki Yoshida, the producer of final fantasy 16 He gave his thoughts on why he considers the JRPG tag to be discriminatory. And in turn, Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the franchise spoke about the birth of the genre, the consoles and the cultural origins of his video games.

To speak of the West and the East is to put on the table two conceptions that are recognized as contrastive, when this is not necessarily the case. Because in itself, we can talk about several Wests and different Easts that, in turn, coordinate different ideas about space, video games, food and many, many other things.

However, after the strong start of the video game era in the 2000s, with the rise of titles like Dragon Quest in 1986 and final fantasy in the 90s is that they pronounced themselves as the leaders of the field.

Source: Square Enix

The creator of final fantasy considers that the great Japanese video games that were released —despite initially having some trouble fitting in in the West—, they rose up as those who guide and influence others in the industry, even up to the present day.

On the other hand, he considers that Japanese video games do not enter into the same dynamic and that they are not precisely influenced by Western themes. Besides, he thinks that the Japanese essence is unique and that is why they attract attention from the other side of the world. Although this does not apply in reverse.

When will Final Fantasy XVI come out?

This title in the saga is one of the most anticipated for 2023. It will be exclusive to PS5 and It will be out in summer 2023, on June 22.

