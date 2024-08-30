Hironobu Sakaguchi he stated that the most “complete” Final Fantasy from his point of view is the sixth chapter, Final Fantasy 6 .

If you had to decide which is the most “complete” Final Fantasy (mind you, complete, not better, they are two different things) what would be your answer? Obviously the creator of the saga has his own opinion and shared it with Inverse.

The words of Hironobu Sakaguchi

Sakaguchi stated, “When it comes to what I consider to be the ‘most complete’ Final Fantasy, I think Final Fantasy 6 comes closest and stands out from other Final Fantasy games, especially since it was the last Final Fantasy to utilize pixel art to its full visual potential.”

Some characters from Final Fantasy 6

It is then curious to note that Sakaguchi thinks differently from Nomurawho had previously said that he “could have done a better job” with Final Fantasy 6. “I don’t feel that way about many other games,” he said earlier this year.

The only game that Sakaguchi appreciates as much as the sixth chapter is the first Final Fantasybecause “the moment we completed it and released it to the market, it gave me a huge sense of accomplishment and success.” Sakaguchi explains that the team “didn’t know what they were doing and how the market would react at the time,” but that made its resounding success even more satisfying.

Let us remember that Sakaguchi directed the first five chapterswas the producer until the tenth and then left the series and Square Enix. He no longer has any say in the direction of FF, but he is a big fan of Final Fantasy 14.

Sakaguchi is now working on Fantasian Neo Dimension.