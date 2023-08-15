A little over a month ago, Final Fantasy XVI went on sale, receiving divided criticism between those who are conservative with the franchise and those who have accepted this transition in which it is already a game more directed towards action in real time. real. And now, something that has attracted attention is the opinion of the original creator of the franchise, who has already left Square Enix a long time ago.

Through your account Twitter, Hironobu Sakaguchihas commented what he thought of the game, mentioning that it is basically about the Final Fantasy, hinting that it could be one of his favorite games in the series. Also, he remembers that time when he named the first game when squaresoft he was almost bankrupt.

The recent works of Sakaguchi include fantasizea classic RPG that appeared exclusively for apple arcade, but now it will go to more platforms as long as fans can enjoy it in their place of choice. To this is added that he is working on a project considered secret, and that until now has not been revealed to the public.

Remember that final fantasy 16 Is available in PS5. coming soon for pc.

Editor’s note: It’s a good game for sure, but I really think it’s not the best, as installments like 9 or 12 have more depth in certain aspects. In addition, these have slightly more freedom.