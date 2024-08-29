SQUARE ENIX announced the closure of Western servers for FINAL FANTASY: BRAVE EXVIUSavailable on iOS And AndroidThe Global version of the game will be officially shut down next October 30thbut starting from today it will come removed the ability to purchase Lapis or item bundles using real currency. Those who still own Lapis will be able to continue using them until the servers are shut down.

Despite the closure of the Global version, the software house has announced that The Japanese version of the game will remain in service.

Source: SQUARE ENIX away Gematsu