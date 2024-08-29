The announcement, made via social media, can be seen below. Obviously fans are not happy about this, since they have invested money over the years in the game, but inevitably this type of product tends to come to an end sooner or later.

Square Enix has announced that the international version of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be put soon offline . Players have until the end of October to play and prepare to say goodbye to the work and their accounts.

Square Enix’s Message for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

There Official communication from Square Enix reads as follows: “Thank you for playing Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius app service as of October 31st. On behalf of the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius development team, we apologize for this difficult decision, but are sincerely grateful for the support we have received from our players.”

“Since Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was Published on June 30, 2016we have been committed to providing our players with an incredible and fun gaming experience every day that surpasses the previous day. However, we have come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to continue to maintain the app experience and that we will therefore end the app service.”

THE Pencil will no longer be on sale from today but those already in our possession will be available until the end of the video game’s activity. In-game events will continue until the end of October. After the game’s closure, all accounts will be deleted.

