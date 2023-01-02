Yoshinori Kitaseproducer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, announced that there are big news coming for the saga, however disconnected from the previously mentioned title. In a message posted on the official website of Final Fantasythe developer has stated that since the release of Final Fantasy XVIthis is the moment when Square Enix they need the support of their community more.

Kitase he also stated that the production of the title he is working on in the first person, ie Final Fantasy VII Rebirthproceeds expeditiously, and said he was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​showing fans the work done on some of the most iconic scenes of the title, and that he can’t wait to be able to talk about other elements in the development phase as well.

According to the developer, then, important news would be on the way for the series Final Fantasy, which at the moment, however, must remain secret. In September 2021 Nvidia released a list of unannounced games, which included Final Fantasy IX and Final Fantasy Tactics. Several games featured in that list, including Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition, Kingdom Hearts IV and Tactics Ogre: Reborn, were then actually announced. That the long-awaited news concerns precisely these two chapters of Final Fantasy?