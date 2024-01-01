Square Enix posted a New Year greeting to their fans and talked about what we can expect from Final Fantasy in this 2024.
First of all, Naoki Yoshida – known as Yoshi-P and who serves as the producer of Final Fantasy 16 and director and producer of Final Fantasy 14 – said that the action game's team is hard at work on the second expansion, to make sure it's ready for players. Titled Rising Tide, the DLC is arriving in the spring and there should be no delays, based on Yoshida's words.
“Everyone in Creative Business Unit III, including myself, will continue to give your all in game developmentwith the player experience always at the forefront of our minds!”, Yoshida further states.
As for instead Final Fantasy 14, Yoshida said that we will be able to find out something about Dawntrail – the next expansion – after the fan festival set for January 7th and 8th. Precisely, Yoshida says “we will take you all on a brand new adventure” in this new expansion. It's unclear whether he means we can expect a short-term release or whether there will be a first look at the new content.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and beyond
Perhaps the most anticipated game at the moment is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and was at the center of the words of its producer, Yoshinori Kitase. While Kitase didn't have much more news on the upcoming game, he said he hopes fans continue to enjoy the remake for “its emotional story, which explores the relationships between characters, and the exploration of the vast world map game”.
Furthermore, Final Fantasy Theatrhythm Final Bar Line producer Ichiro Hazama vaguely promised that his team is preparing something special too, saying: “Don't worry, we have something in store for you. Our young team of developers is hard at work We're hard at work creating something new, so I hope you don't mind waiting until we're ready to share more!”
Finally, also the producer of the series Final Fantasy Brave Exivus, Kei Hirono, seems to have a few tricks up his sleeve. “I hope that this year we can surprise all of you with the games and other things we have planned!”, he said in his message.
