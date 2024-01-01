Square Enix posted a New Year greeting to their fans and talked about what we can expect from Final Fantasy in this 2024.

First of all, Naoki Yoshida – known as Yoshi-P and who serves as the producer of Final Fantasy 16 and director and producer of Final Fantasy 14 – said that the action game's team is hard at work on the second expansion, to make sure it's ready for players. Titled Rising Tide, the DLC is arriving in the spring and there should be no delays, based on Yoshida's words.

“Everyone in Creative Business Unit III, including myself, will continue to give your all in game developmentwith the player experience always at the forefront of our minds!”, Yoshida further states.

As for instead Final Fantasy 14, Yoshida said that we will be able to find out something about Dawntrail – the next expansion – after the fan festival set for January 7th and 8th. Precisely, Yoshida says “we will take you all on a brand new adventure” in this new expansion. It's unclear whether he means we can expect a short-term release or whether there will be a first look at the new content.