The universe of Final Fantasy VII is much larger than just a video game and its remakes. Over the years we have seen multiple books, spin-offs, and even a movie that substantially expand our understanding of this world. In this way, and considering that the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is getting closer, it has been confirmed that Final Fantasy: Advent Children will return to movie theaters in Mexico.

Through its social networks, Cinemex has confirmed that Final Fantasy VII: Advent Childrenthe movie that shows us what happened to Cloud and company after the events of the original game, will return to the big screen on March 7, 2024 nationwide. This is the description offered by the company:

“This film is the continuation of the Square Enix video game; Final Fantasy VII and is part of the company's own strategy to complete the history of the saga. The plot takes us two years after Final Fantasy VII. Cloud Strife, the protagonist, lives alone in the church of Aeris and is affected by a strange disease, the GeoStigma, a virus that is killing him little by little, leaving him without energy…”

Currently, there are two versions of this film. The first was the original version that hit theaters in 2005. The second is an edition with 29 additional minutes that we can find on the Blu-ray. Fortunately, It has been revealed that the re-release of Final Fantasy: Advent Children will have extra content.

Unfortunately, pre-sale is not available at the moment, and it is very likely that we will have to wait until the first days of next month to buy our ticket. Remember, Final Fantasy: Advent Children will arrive at Cinemex on March 7, 2024. On related topics, here you can check our previous Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Likewise, we tell you when the third part of this remake would arrive.

Editor's Note:

Final Fantasy: Advent Children It is an entertaining movie. More than anything, the film draws attention for its most famous fight scenes, and fulfills the fans' dream of seeing the confrontation between Cloud and Sephiroth in a way that was only a dream in the 90s.

Via: Cinemex