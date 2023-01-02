The official portal dedicated to the saga FINAL FANTASY proposed a message of wishes for the new year written by the producer Yoshinori Kitasewhere it is anticipated that during this 2023 we will see the arrival of a huge announcement dedicated to the series, but not concerning FINAL FANTASY VII.

Here is the full message!

FINAL FANTASY XVI is coming this year, and Yoshi-P needs your support now more than ever. Cheer on him as he puts his all into this project! Also, the development of the title I’m producing (FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH) is speeding up, and I’m sure you’re already thinking about how we decided to recreate some iconic scenes, but we’ll share more details on this when the time is right. There’s also a big non-FINAL FANTASY VII announcement in store that I can’t talk about right now. Rest assured that we are working hard to make 2023 a very exciting year. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Producer

Yoshinori Kitase

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is currently in development, and its arrival is set forwinter 2023 up Playstation 5. FINAL FANTASY XVI instead it is released as a time exclusive on Playstation 5 from June 22, 2023.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu