A new rumor brings attention back to Final Fantasy 9 Remakea title never announced or confirmed by Square Enix but which has been in the rumors for some time now, although in this case it is a sort of downsizing of the project, which according to a leaker “it wouldn't be very ambitious” compared to others previously seen by the publisher.

Reporting it is Silknighta source that still has practically everything to prove in terms of reliability, but which has come into the limelight for having reported in advance and with remarkable precision the announcement and information on Ghost of Tsushima for PC, which is why it is now taken quite seriously consideration.

In this case, however, the information is so vague that it is difficult to prove or disprove, especially since the title in question has not yet been announced by Square Enix and we do not know whether it really exists or not.