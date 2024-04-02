A new rumor brings attention back to Final Fantasy 9 Remakea title never announced or confirmed by Square Enix but which has been in the rumors for some time now, although in this case it is a sort of downsizing of the project, which according to a leaker “it wouldn't be very ambitious” compared to others previously seen by the publisher.
Reporting it is Silknighta source that still has practically everything to prove in terms of reliability, but which has come into the limelight for having reported in advance and with remarkable precision the announcement and information on Ghost of Tsushima for PC, which is why it is now taken quite seriously consideration.
In this case, however, the information is so vague that it is difficult to prove or disprove, especially since the title in question has not yet been announced by Square Enix and we do not know whether it really exists or not.
Cross-platform and not very big?
According to the person in question, Final Fantasy 9 Remake would be in development, but it would not be considered a large-caliber project, probably arriving as cross-platform and therefore through an adaptation work that is not particularly profound compared to the original.
It would not, therefore, be a product similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, so it is likely to be something closer to a remaster, which could at least be published in more humane times and in a single chapter.
Furthermore, it would not be a title supported by a relationship of exclusivity and partnership with Sony: “It's difficult for Square and Sony not to reach an agreement, but at this moment of the generation it is not necessary for all games to have a preliminary contract, at the moment there are more future-oriented thoughts”, reported the alleged leaker.
“Final Fantasy 9 is not a very ambitious project,” he added, responding to a request from a user, which came after Silknigth had demonstrated with an emoticon that he was keeping an eye on information on Final Fantasy 9 from Naoki Yoshida.
