According to Jeff Grubb, the remake Of Final Fantasy 9 would be in the works and would be in line with the original title. So it will be turn based, use the ATB system and be comparable to the remake of Crisis Core at the production level.

A faithful remake?

Will Final Fantasy 9 be the next chapter subject to a remake?

Grubb spoke of the game being in active development, with production not going to be on par with Final Fantasy VII: Remake, but closer to that of Crisis Corewhich isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The game should indeed be in line with the original, despite some changes in the main systems, only with graphics more modern. In short, a boon for those who frowned upon the too many changes made to Final Fantasy VII in the remake and who did not like the action twist of Final Fantasy XVI, with the almost complete abandonment of the genre of Japanese role-playing games.

Of course it is fair to reiterate that we are talking about unofficial information. To find out more about the remake of Final Fantasy IX, in case it really exists, you have to wait for it to be Square Enix to pronounce. In the meantime we can only wait and invite you to play the original, still a very valid title.