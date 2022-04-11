The possibilities for a remake of Final Fantasy 9 are increasing after the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is the latest game of Square Enix listed in the GeForce Now database leak to be confirmed as real. Now there is only Final Fantasy 9 left to be officially revealed.

A remake of Final Fantasy Tactics is also expected, following the news that Square Enix has registered the trademark “Tactics Ogre Reborn” in Japan.

The GeForce Now leak revealed several unannounced Square Enix titles that were later confirmed as the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and a Chrono Cross remaster.

The same leak revealed a PC version of God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

According to Windows Central, many of Microsoft’s codenames cited in Nvidia’s database are related to real projects, some of which have already been announced as real games, such as the Fable reboot.

Final Fantasy 9 launched in 2000 on PlayStation. It was directed by Hiroyuki Ito, who later directed Final Fantasy 12.

The game was re-released in 2010 as PS1 Classic on PS3, PSP and later also made it to PlayStation Vita.

In 2016, the game, along with some minor graphical improvements, was released on PC and PS4.

It’s unclear when a potential Final Fantasy 9 remake could be part of Square Enix’s launch schedule. Currently the company is working on Final Fantasy 16, Kingdom Hearts 4, Forspoken, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 and it appears, a remake of Final Fantasy Tactics.

Source: VGC.